Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $64,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 391.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MO. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.5 %

MO stock opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average of $43.18. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

