Perkins Coie Trust Co Purchases Shares of 602 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 103.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $65.21.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.65.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

