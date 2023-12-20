Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Insider Markus Puhlmann Purchases 135,006 Shares

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) insider Markus Puhlmann bought 135,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 0.27 per share, for a total transaction of 36,451.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 635,006 shares in the company, valued at 171,451.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Markus Puhlmann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 18th, Markus Puhlmann acquired 60,419 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 0.26 per share, with a total value of 15,708.94.
Perspective Therapeutics Price Performance
CATX opened at 0.34 on Wednesday. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of 0.21 and a 52 week high of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. 23.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.40 target price for the company.
Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile
Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.
