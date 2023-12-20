Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The company has a market cap of $158.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

