PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Gap Up to $36.09

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday. The stock had previously closed at $36.09, but opened at $39.47. PGT Innovations shares last traded at $39.27, with a volume of 710,517 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PGTI shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on PGT Innovations from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

PGT Innovations Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average of $29.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $399.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.79 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 18.98%. On average, research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $68,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,339,155 shares in the company, valued at $36,893,720.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $224,025 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 367.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

