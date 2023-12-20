Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $132.54

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $132.54 and last traded at $131.83, with a volume of 164564 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.87.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSX. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.72.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

