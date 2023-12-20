Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PECO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 94.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,283,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,356,000 after buying an additional 10,315,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958,751 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 128.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,480,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 204.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,944,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,501 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PECO opened at $37.23 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $37.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.21, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 248.94%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

