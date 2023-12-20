Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,923 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 8,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $93.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $171.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.16. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

