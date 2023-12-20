Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Price Performance
NASDAQ POLA opened at $0.42 on Monday. Polar Power has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 26.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter.
About Polar Power
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
