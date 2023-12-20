Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Price Performance

NASDAQ POLA opened at $0.42 on Monday. Polar Power has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 26.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Polar Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Polar Power by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 108,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Polar Power by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

