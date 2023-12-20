Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,339 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wit LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $238.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.63. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $187.38 and a 52 week high of $238.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

