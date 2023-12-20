Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 6,299 Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,586,000 after purchasing an additional 44,526 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ball by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Ball by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in Ball by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ball Trading Down 0.2 %

BALL opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.88. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $62.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.25.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 4,637 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,356.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

