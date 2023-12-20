Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys New Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PII. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,933,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Polaris by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PII. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Polaris from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.55.

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of PII opened at $92.89 on Wednesday. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.10 and a 200-day moving average of $107.65.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71. Polaris had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

