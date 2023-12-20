Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in Mastercard by 75.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 514,683 shares of company stock worth $198,366,316. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.81.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $425.45 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $336.43 and a 52 week high of $426.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $398.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $399.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.75.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

