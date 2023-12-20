Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $897,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $123.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.16 and a 52 week high of $125.02.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $13,610,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,350 shares of company stock valued at $12,466,960 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

