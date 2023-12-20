Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $962,000 Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $464.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $473.63 and a 200-day moving average of $453.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $547.80. The company has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.41.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.25.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

