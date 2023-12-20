Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $196,000 in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 34.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at $446,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 122.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at $745,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SOXL opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $31.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.26.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

