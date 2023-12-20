Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $218,000 in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,466,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $455,475,000 after buying an additional 12,597,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $50,953,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Exelixis by 67.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,732,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,458 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at $41,457,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,214,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $702,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In related news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 120,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 910,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,875.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 120,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $2,602,038.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 910,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,875.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 583,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,839,423.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,603 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.84.

Exelixis Stock Up 2.1 %

EXEL opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average of $20.91. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.14, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $471.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

