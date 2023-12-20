Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $84,000 in NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 95,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 1.61% of NextPlay Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in NextPlay Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in NextPlay Technologies by 757.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 133,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118,264 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NextPlay Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in NextPlay Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NextPlay Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 81,227 shares during the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextPlay Technologies Price Performance

NXTP stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.89. NextPlay Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc, a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, digital asset products and services, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Europe, and Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Media, FinTech, and Travel.

