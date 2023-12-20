Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,939 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,536,144,000 after purchasing an additional 713,650,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,966 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,520,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $227,854,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total value of $324,200.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,828. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,316 shares in the company, valued at $21,266,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total transaction of $324,200.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,727 shares of company stock valued at $3,874,594. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $274.33 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.88 and a 1 year high of $279.33. The stock has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.19 and a 200 day moving average of $242.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.