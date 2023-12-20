Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,794 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 11,169 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,675.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:HAL opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.02. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.94.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

