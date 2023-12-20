Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New $275,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 98,763.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after buying an additional 8,670,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $433,134,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 24,982.9% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,538,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,808,000 after buying an additional 1,531,952 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $292.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $149.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.24.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

