Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 133.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in NVR in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in NVR by 140.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NVR Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE NVR opened at $6,936.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,519.05 and a 52 week high of $6,997.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6,079.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6,127.90.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $118.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 462.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total value of $1,941,303.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,267,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,292.47, for a total value of $9,438,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,647,361.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total value of $1,941,303.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,267,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $61,248,065 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

