Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,626,220,000 after purchasing an additional 758,547,908 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,390,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after buying an additional 2,017,801 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,091,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $504,512.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $504,512.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $363,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,281.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,002,987 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.59.

Shares of EW stock opened at $75.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

