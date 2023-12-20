Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 222 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MELI. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,706.07.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,629.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,420.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,314.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a PE ratio of 83.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $815.85 and a 1 year high of $1,660.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

