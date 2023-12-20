Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $13,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.0 %

LLY opened at $579.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $550.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.04, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $629.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $589.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.23.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

