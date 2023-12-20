Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 309.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 46,230 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 151,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,158,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,962,000 after buying an additional 34,341 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 127,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 8,559 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.06. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

