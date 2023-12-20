Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,096 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 3,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 243.9% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 89.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period.

Shares of EWQ opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day moving average is $37.10. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 12-month low of $32.67 and a 12-month high of $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

