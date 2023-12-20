Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 4,314 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 15.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.9% during the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 91,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,896,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,083,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.6 %

Zoetis stock opened at $197.99 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.76 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

