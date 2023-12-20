Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,443,000 after buying an additional 36,977 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 77.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after buying an additional 39,843 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 51.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $494,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $115.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.52. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,194,892.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

