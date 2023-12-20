Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 1.02% of iShares MSCI Austria ETF worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWO. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the 1st quarter worth $975,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 555.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 21,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 142,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 81,304 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Austria ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Austria ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

EWO opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.28. The company has a market capitalization of $57.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares MSCI Austria ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Austria ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Austria ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.