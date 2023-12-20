Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Trims Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,812 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northside Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,020 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Walt Disney by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,121 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 120,222 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE DIS opened at $93.94 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.39, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.