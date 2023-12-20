Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on POWI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Power Integrations

Power Integrations Price Performance

NASDAQ POWI opened at $85.23 on Monday. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $66.90 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.83 and a 200-day moving average of $82.52. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $125.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.75 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 13.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $256,701.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,273.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $256,701.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,273.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $416,866.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,431.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,654 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 4.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.9% in the second quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 59.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 3.2% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.