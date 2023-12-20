Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Performance

Shares of PW stock opened at $0.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Power REIT has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Power REIT

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PW. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Power REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

Further Reading

