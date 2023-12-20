Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $17.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.79. Pro-Dex has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.71 million, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.26.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $11.94 million during the quarter.
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
