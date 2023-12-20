ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Shares Gap Up to $8.18

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.18, but opened at $8.44. ProFrac shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 114,301 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded ProFrac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ProFrac from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

ProFrac Stock Up 5.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.17 million. ProFrac had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 31.82%. Research analysts expect that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 603,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.09 per share, with a total value of $5,485,615.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,240,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,662,045.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Farris Wilks bought 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $31,499.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 981,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,167.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 603,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,485,615.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 72,240,049 shares in the company, valued at $656,662,045.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,237,383 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,791 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ProFrac

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ProFrac by 15.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProFrac during the third quarter worth $3,184,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ProFrac in the third quarter valued at $809,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac in the third quarter valued at $1,312,000.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

Read More

