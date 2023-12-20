Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,679 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $16,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Prologis by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,013,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,294,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,786,000 after buying an additional 13,384 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Prologis by 19.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,054,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,716,000 after buying an additional 1,453,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Prologis by 24.1% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD stock opened at $133.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.72.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.27.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

