ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Sets New 12-Month High at $73.09

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.09 and last traded at $72.78, with a volume of 491868 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.40.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day moving average of $59.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 280.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

Featured Stories

