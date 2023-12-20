Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,905 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $16,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance
Shares of PEG opened at $62.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $65.46.
Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.64%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,096 shares of company stock worth $382,924. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.
Public Service Enterprise Group Profile
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
