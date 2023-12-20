PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

PUBM stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. PubMatic has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.94 million, a P/E ratio of 589.67 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. PubMatic had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $63.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 8,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $104,163.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,219.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PubMatic news, General Counsel Andrew Woods sold 6,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $73,437.66. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,244.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 8,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $104,163.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,743 shares in the company, valued at $257,219.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,271 shares of company stock worth $1,387,463 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

