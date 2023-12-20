Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pulmatrix Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PULM opened at $1.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.85. Pulmatrix has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.28.
Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 million. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 238.89% and a negative return on equity of 64.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Pulmatrix
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
