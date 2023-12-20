Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PULM opened at $1.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.85. Pulmatrix has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.28.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 million. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 238.89% and a negative return on equity of 64.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

