Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pure Storage in a research report issued on Friday, December 15th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Pure Storage’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Pure Storage’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSTG. Raymond James decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Shares of PSTG opened at $36.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 193.17, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.13. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 173.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 546,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,468,000 after purchasing an additional 346,885 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 12.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,181,000 after purchasing an additional 126,795 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 238.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 54,288 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 33.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,068,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,104 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,808.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

