PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Downgraded by Roth Capital to “Neutral”

Roth Capital lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PCT. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PCT opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. PureCycle Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market cap of $579.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.37.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dustin Olson acquired 68,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $219,571.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,490.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Daniel M. Coombs purchased 30,000 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 96,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,945.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin Olson purchased 68,190 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $219,571.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,490.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 136,969 shares of company stock worth $485,444. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 6.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in PureCycle Technologies by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

