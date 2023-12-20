Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Halliburton Reduced by Capital One Financial (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Halliburton in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 18th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now forecasts that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Halliburton

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day moving average is $37.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.02. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,675.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

About Halliburton

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.