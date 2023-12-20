Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Simon Property Group, Inc. Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Simon Property Group in a research report issued on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.75. The consensus estimate for Simon Property Group’s current full-year earnings is $12.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.22.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.1 %

SPG opened at $145.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $146.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.58.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 714.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.