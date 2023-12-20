Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Issued By Zacks Research

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $3.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.32. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.79 EPS.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALGT. StockNews.com downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.63.

Allegiant Travel Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $83.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.71. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $54.87 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.03 and a 200-day moving average of $92.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $565.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.69 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,675,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,281,000 after purchasing an additional 20,482 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,116,000 after purchasing an additional 271,378 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after buying an additional 915,511 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.7% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 861,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,228,000 after buying an additional 90,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $224,737.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total value of $90,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,394.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 3,680 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $224,737.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,872 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,541 shares of company stock worth $359,259. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.