Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Suncor Energy Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Suncor Energy in a report released on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Suncor Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.19 by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.93 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 20.56%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$55.24.

View Our Latest Report on SU

Suncor Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SU opened at C$42.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93. The firm has a market cap of C$55.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.13. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$37.09 and a 12 month high of C$48.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Suncor Energy

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Karen Liane Keegans bought 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$29.73 per share, with a total value of C$79,498.02. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.22%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.