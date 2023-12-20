Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Nokia Oyj Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Nokia Oyj in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Nokia Oyj’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nokia Oyj’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOK. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.10 to $3.40 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $3.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $5.04.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 265.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

