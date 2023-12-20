Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Now Covered by Nomura

Nomura began coverage on shares of Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Qifu Technology from $27.80 to $25.90 in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Qifu Technology Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of QFIN stock opened at $14.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28. Qifu Technology has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.54.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $586.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.31 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Qifu Technology will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QFIN. First Beijing Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in Qifu Technology during the second quarter valued at about $50,280,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,862,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 18.7% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,867,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,111,000 after purchasing an additional 765,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,861,000 after purchasing an additional 762,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

