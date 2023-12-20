QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,657 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $143.23 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $143.49. The firm has a market cap of $159.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.41.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

