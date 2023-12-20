QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Research analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on QS. HSBC started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.96.

QuantumScape Price Performance

Shares of QS opened at $7.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 5.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average is $7.21. QuantumScape has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 24.57 and a quick ratio of 24.57.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $263,705.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 575,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,388,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $263,705.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 575,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,388,632.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 44,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $315,729.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 748,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,932.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 427,645 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,361. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in QuantumScape by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in QuantumScape by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

